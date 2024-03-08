Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) PT Raised to $7.50

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.24% from the company’s current price.
Knight Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:KHTRF opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $4.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
