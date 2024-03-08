Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) PT Raised to $7.50

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.24% from the company’s current price.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:KHTRF opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $4.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

