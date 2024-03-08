IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $117.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.91) EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,719,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 263,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

