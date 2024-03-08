Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $101.00 target price on the bank’s stock.
OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $175.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.43.
Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.
