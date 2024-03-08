Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $101.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Heartland BancCorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $175.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland BancCorp Dividend Announcement

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.759 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 31.60%.

(Get Free Report)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.