Guggenheim Boosts Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Price Target to $91.00

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $44.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $67.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

