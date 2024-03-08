FY2024 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.00. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $867,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.