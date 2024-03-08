Financial Comparison: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) versus Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 18.97% 14.69% 1.13% Hancock Whitney 20.57% 12.54% 1.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

32.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Hancock Whitney’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $99.31 million 2.00 $36.66 million $4.69 5.39 Hancock Whitney $1.91 billion 1.99 $392.60 million $4.50 9.91

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hancock Whitney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bankwell Financial Group and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hancock Whitney 0 6 3 0 2.33

Bankwell Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.58%. Hancock Whitney has a consensus price target of $48.39, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Hancock Whitney.

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Bankwell Financial Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Wilton, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance. The company provides investment services, which includes stocks, bonds, mutual funds, fee-based managed accounts, exchange treaded funds, and units investment trusts; annuities including fixed, indexed, and variable annuities; and insurances, such as term, life, disability, and single-premier wealth transfer insurance. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, healthcare banking, government finance, and international banking including foreign exchange, and import and export services; and treasury management services, which includes ACH, wire transfer, and bill pay manager, as well as electronic and cash check deposits. Further, the company provides retirement and custodian accounts, merchant services, payment and virtual card solutions, corporate underwriting services, and private and institutional asset management services including retirement plan and institutional services, and corporate trust. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.