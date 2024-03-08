Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $1,187.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,187.20.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,335.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,245.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,064.81. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $650.00 and a 52 week high of $1,336.39. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

