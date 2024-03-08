Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives $230.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $211.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.85. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $245.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,833,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $322,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,099,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,100 shares of company stock worth $36,228,169 over the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

