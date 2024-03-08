Critical Contrast: Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) versus Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Plus Therapeutics and Insulet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Insulet 0 3 13 0 2.81

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 478.03%. Insulet has a consensus target price of $250.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.65%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Insulet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Insulet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -271.04% -501.86% -92.66% Insulet 12.16% 32.19% 7.93%

Volatility and Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Insulet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $224,000.00 34.93 -$20.27 million ($33.76) -0.05 Insulet $1.70 billion 7.23 $206.30 million $2.91 60.31

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Insulet beats Plus Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

