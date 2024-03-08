Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) & IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Financial Contrast

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of IN8bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

IN8bio has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$28.52 million ($1.12) -1.09 Compugen $33.46 million 6.86 -$33.69 million ($0.22) -12.05

This table compares IN8bio and Compugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IN8bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compugen. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IN8bio and Compugen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Compugen 0 0 2 0 3.00

IN8bio currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 801.64%. Compugen has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.94%. Given IN8bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Compugen.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -152.81% -106.33% Compugen N/A -30.50% -24.57%

Summary

Compugen beats IN8bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused to address various mechanisms of immune resistance; and COM503, high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

