Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) PT at C$105.46

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$105.46.

DOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOO

BRP Trading Up 0.2 %

BRP Dividend Announcement

DOO opened at C$86.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$95.22. BRP has a one year low of C$77.42 and a one year high of C$122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.