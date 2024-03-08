Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Price Target at $61.45

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $65.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

