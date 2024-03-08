AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 154.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

ASTS stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $644.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,470 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,304,000. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 934,539 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

