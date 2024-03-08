Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) PT Raised to $75.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on APGE. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of APGE stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. Apogee Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $67.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

