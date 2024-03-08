Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) PT Raised to $75.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on APGE. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APGE
Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.
Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.