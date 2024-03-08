Apogee Therapeutics’ (APGE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apogee Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.54) EPS.

APGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APGE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

