Analyzing Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Research Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.68, indicating a potential upside of 37.50%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Research Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions $140,000.00 N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.94 $570,000.00 ($0.02) -170.00

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions -1.05% -4.96% -1.63%

Summary

Research Solutions beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

