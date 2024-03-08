Analysts Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target at $67.00

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,823,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,501,768,000 after acquiring an additional 429,528 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Shell by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. Shell has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $209.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shell will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

