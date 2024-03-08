Analysts Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target at $67.00

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Shell
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell
Shell Price Performance
Shell stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. Shell has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $209.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.
Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shell will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shell Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
