Analysts Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $5.43

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSKD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,214,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Riskified by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 485,248 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Riskified by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,202 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $925.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.29. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

