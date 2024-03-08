Analysts Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $5.43

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.64.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSKD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSKD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified
Riskified Trading Down 1.7 %
Riskified stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $925.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.29. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.
Riskified Company Profile
Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Riskified
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.