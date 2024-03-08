Analysts Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price at $14.58

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of PMT opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

