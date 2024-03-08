Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

