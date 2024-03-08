Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALHC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

ALHC opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.34. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 49,716 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 543,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 46,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

