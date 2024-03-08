Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 94,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.