Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADUS. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

ADUS opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

