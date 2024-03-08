Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $84.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

ACHC opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

