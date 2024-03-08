Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -334.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

