Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.28

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 1565229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Stock Down 3.6 %

Insider Transactions at Vivid Seats

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $147,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,586,395 shares of company stock worth $147,180,451. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.