United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.43.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.3 %

URI stock opened at $677.13 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.