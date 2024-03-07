Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.90.

Twilio stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,428,561.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,984,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,428,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

