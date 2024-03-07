Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of CoreCivic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,234,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,297,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,091,000 after purchasing an additional 641,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 187.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Stock Performance

NYSE CXW opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CXW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CXW

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.