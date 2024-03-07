Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,457 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $557.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $549.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

