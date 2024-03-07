Trexquant Investment LP Has $829,000 Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,751 shares of company stock worth $7,729,109. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

