Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,590,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Avnet by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,306,000 after acquiring an additional 515,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 545.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 489,490 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,148,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

