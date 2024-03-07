Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 388 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 632,925 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,577,000 after acquiring an additional 545,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,555,000 after acquiring an additional 473,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,955,000 after acquiring an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $46.55.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

