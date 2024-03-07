Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 19,907 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 1,324.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hilltop by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hilltop by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

HTH stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 40.24%.

In related news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $924,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,135.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

