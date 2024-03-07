Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $626,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,738,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,387,000 after purchasing an additional 488,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

CF stock opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.31. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

