Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,437 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,909,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,778,000 after purchasing an additional 343,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,452,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,574,000 after acquiring an additional 106,255 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

