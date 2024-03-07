Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,965 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $53,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $180.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $190.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

