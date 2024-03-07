Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 3,683 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,815,000 after buying an additional 1,870,094 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 660,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

