Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BEAM opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.80. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

