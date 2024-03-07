Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 36,817 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,817 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

