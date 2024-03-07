Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 2,568 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 75.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $291.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.04, for a total value of $119,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,847.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,126 shares of company stock worth $7,644,174. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.