Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 14,275 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,275 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 84.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 99,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 32,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

