Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,987,000 after buying an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after acquiring an additional 654,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,791,000 after purchasing an additional 79,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $128.51 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average of $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $260,340.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,132.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,108 shares of company stock worth $1,985,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

