Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.