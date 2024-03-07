Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEIX. State Street Corp raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 407,651 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,922,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,904,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $17,457,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 241,517 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,011,239.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $92.83 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

