Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,074 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 624.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient Price Performance

Adient stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADNT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

