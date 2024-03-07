Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,410 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 2,090,833 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,391,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 677.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,356 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $194,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $194,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,836 shares of company stock worth $3,552,795 over the last ninety days. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

