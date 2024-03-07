Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,716 Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,431 shares of company stock worth $330,746. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $993.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

