Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Teza Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Marcus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 1,181.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 645,946 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth about $3,345,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Marcus by 903.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 201,438 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Marcus by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 852,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 181,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Marcus Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MCS opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.68 million, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

