Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.48. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.